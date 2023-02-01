The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual STAR Student Breakfast Tuesday, Jan. 31, where the following individuals were named STAR Student and Teacher from each of Barrow County's four high schools:
Latest Barrow News
- Celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day Feb. 1
- Lt. Faye Spaulding: Getting it honest
- Firefighter Robert Stewart retires from BCES after 26 years
- Winder to host Putting for Partnerships at The Chimneys
- Theft recently reported to Auburn PD
- Winder's capital projects coming up in 2023
- Man reported standing on railroad tracks throwing rocks at passing vehicles
- Recent incidents reported to Winder PD
Most Popular
Articles
- Hobby Lobby set to open late February in Bethlehem
- Intoxicated man arrested for sleeping in aisle at grocery store
- Qualifying candidates for House District 119 special election
- Bill Ritter announces candidacy for State House District 119
- Meet the Candidates
- Winder man pleads guilty to child sex charges, sentenced to 15 years
- Recent incidents reported to Winder Police
- Winder requests new wholesale water agreement with Barrow County
- 'Barrow-saurus' coming to CFIT park this summer
- Chamber celebrates Barrow's 'shining stars' at annual awards dinner
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.