James Crain of Hoschton recently won the Ursula Wiegand Scholarship sponsored by WIKA Instrument Corporation.
Crain is the son of WIKA employee Gary Crain and is majoring in civil engineering at Georgia Southern University. He is or has been involved in or part of Lacrosse, the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Boy Scouts.
The Ursula Wiegand Scholarship Fund was established to recognize sons and daughters of WIKA employees “who have outstanding academic records and who are active in volunteer, school and community activities,” according to a news release.
Applicants must be enrolled in or planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate studies program. Winners are chosen competitively based on academic records and personal achievements.
