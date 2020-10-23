Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy will present “Cultural Connections,” a performing arts series held at the Innovation Amphitheater, which will integrate educational workshops with professional public performances.
The series will open Thursday, Oct. 29, when Ah Surely is set to deliver an interactive Irish music and dance performance. The program will acquaint the audience with the history and culture of Ireland and “expose them to instruments rarely heard locally.” Directed by John Maschinot, this company has brought Celtic music and dance to audiences across the country for over 30 years, according to a news release.
The series was developed in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and ArtsNow Learning, and it received a $5,000 grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts Vibrant Communities program. Sponsors for the event include Zaxby’s, Bank OZK, Peach State Federal Credit Union, River Hills Church, Akins Ford, Winder-Barrow Community Theater, Georgia Power and Jackson EMC.
“Ah Surely” is the title of an old Irish dance tune and a commonly-used phrase in Ireland. Evan Kinney, Olivia Bradley and Maschinot make up the trio.
“’Cultural Connections’ was created out of a need to help reunite the Barrow community after the COVID-19 pandemic required us to stay apart,” school district leaders said in a news release. “It is our desire that as the new normal of our community develops, it will include multiple cultural arts opportunities that are engaging, enriching, inclusive and unifying for all the members of our community.
All events in the series, set to take place at the amphitheater between BASA and Sims Academy, will provide physically-distance seating and only 500 tickets will be sold in a venue that typically accommodates 2,000, officials said. Tickets are $10 per show and parking is free. All performances start at 7 p.m. and will last between 60-90 minutes, according to the release.
There will only be mobile, contactless tickets. Tickets and more information are available on the district’s website at barrow.k12.ga.us.
There are currently three more events scheduled for the series in the spring — Full Radius Dance on April 15, the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra on April 29 and the Atlanta Opera on May 13.
