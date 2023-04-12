The Big Band Swing and Jazz Concert, Peachtree Jazz Edition is this Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Innovation Amphitheater.
Peachtree Jazz Edition (PJE) is a 17-piece big band, specializing in swing and Latin favorites from the 1930s and ‘40s. PJE will be performing an evening concert for students and the community after the local high school jazz ensembles warm up the stage with several opening numbers. Earlier in the day, members of PJE will share their experience and musicianship with our students in a jam session that will give these aspiring musicians a chance to play alongside the professionals.
