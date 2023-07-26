Dr. James Bowen was promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Support Services following approval by the Barrow County Board of Education during its April meeting.
Dr. Bowen has been the principal of Haymon-Morris Middle School for the last eight years and has 25 years of experience in education, including seven years in Oglethorpe County as a science and special needs teacher and coach and 18 years in Barrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.