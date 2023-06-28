Dr. Shane Lancaster on was promoted to principal of Bear Creek Middle School by the Board of Education at its March 21 meeting.
Dr. Lancaster moves to the top school administration spot after serving as BCMS assistant principal. He has 23 years in public education -- nine of which with the Barrow County School System. He's served in roles from teaching multiple social studies subjects, wrestling coach, school safety coordinator, administrative assistant, and assistant principal.
