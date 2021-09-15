Apalachee High School student Reagan Duchaine was recently recognized as the school’s Senior of the Month for September by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce.
Duchaine has a cumulative grade-point average of 96 while completing 14 honors/accelerated courses.
“To say Reagan is driven would be an understatement,” school leaders said in a news release. “But what sets her apart from her peers is the diversity of the extra-curriculars she is involved in.”
Duchaine is a member of the school’s yearbook staff, serving as lead photographer for athletics. She leads the student management for the Wildcats Marching Band and track and field programs. She is a member of senior chorus, currently positioned as Soprano One, and she is a member of the Apalachee Student Council.
“Her ability to excel in the classroom while keeping a productive and busy schedule reinforces our belief that Reagan will be a great college student and member of our Barrow Community,” school leaders said.
Duchaine’s journalism teacher, Stephanie Schaefer, had this to say about her student:
“As a sophomore in my honors literature class, Reagan Duchaine was the epitome of initiative and leadership. While studying William Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, Reagan asked if she could apply theories and principles that she was learning in her psychology class to the play’s characters. Within a week, she had created a couple handouts on Behavior Approach Analysis and presented it to not only her class, but she also presented it to my other classes. After she taught her peers, she distributed another handout that offered scenarios in both the play and the real world for the students to apply the various approaches. She had their full attention, and they remained engaged the entire time. After this impressive delivery, I soon noticed that my students’ analytical writing dramatically matured. Students like Reagan are rare, but when they arrive, they forever have a positive effect on both their peers and their teachers. Reagan Duchaine’s leadership was an asset to my classroom, and two years later, she continues to shine brightly. The sky's the limit for this beautiful, shooting star.”
Duchaine plans on attending Kennesaw State University, where she will major in sports management while minoring in sports journalism.
