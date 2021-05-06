The Peach State Federal Credit Union’s C.A.R.E.S. Foundation recently awarded $177,000 in scholarships and educational grants across north Georgia.
Among the recipients was Winder-Barrow High School senior Mallory Fields, who received the Dan Cromer Student Scholarship, named for the former Barrow County School System superintendent and board of education member who died in February.
Since 2002, Peach State’s scholarship program has awarded more than $1.7 million to students and members throughout its service area, according to a news release.
“As the credit union celebrates our 60th anniversary of being founded by Gwinnett County educators, we are thrilled to honor that foundation through our support of the educational aspirations of nearly 50 local students and members,” said Marshall Boutwell, Peach State’s president/CEO. “We are proud to honor our past while supporting the growth of future leaders through these scholarships and educational grants.”
Twenty-six Career Advancement scholarships were awarded to members to assist in their continuing education in honor of the credit union’s founders. Seven Legacy Student scholarships were awarded in honor of past and present board members and credit union employees with 20 or more years of service, and 16 scholarships, including the Cromer one to Fields, were awarded as a tribute to school system leaders, according to the release.
