Foothills Education Charter High School has been named the 2020 Georgia Charter Schools Association Innovative Charter School of the Year, a statewide recognition for Foothills’ innovative practices leading to more student success, leaders said.
Since August 2015, Foothills Education Charter High School has offered students the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma in a non-traditional, flexible and self-paced environment, according to a news release. Foothills utilizes the Mastery Learning model, accompanied by evening classes. The school has 17 different locations, including three state prisons and three Youth Challenge Programs, across the state.
The GCSA Georgia Charter Schools of the Year Awards are sponsored by the Coca-Cola Foundation, in which the winners are selected by a committee made up of individuals not affiliated with the Georgia Charter Schools Association. To be considered for this award, schools must be able to demonstrate evidence of measurable growth in three consecutive years of CCRPI ratings or another nationally-normed measure (ITBS, STAR, MAP), using innovative school improvement methods, according to the release. Schools must also be a current GCSA member and at least be in its 5th year of operation.
For more information about Foothills Education Charter High School, go to foothillscharter.org.
