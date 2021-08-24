Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) asks for students, families, staff and community members to share topics important to them as district leaders look to facilitate upcoming online discussions.
Later this year, GCPS will launch a new web engagement tool — called ThoughtExchange — that will allow district leaders to hear directly from the GCPS community. ThoughtExchange allows participants to share thoughts confidentially.
“Note that ThoughtExchange is not a survey platform,” according to a press release from the school system. “Rather, this web engagement tool promotes interaction as people respond to and engage with other participants about broad questions posed by the school district. Those responses then can be gathered and analyzed and, more importantly, used as input for decision-making by the school district.”
During this fall’s area board meetings, participants are encouraged to take part in an online survey to identify the topics that are of interest to them regarding schools and public education.
In the survey, participants are asked to rank a list of topics provided by the system and are invited to suggest additional topics that relate to Gwinnett County Public Schools. Information gained from this survey will be used to launch GCPS’ first exchange using ThoughtExchange later this year.
“I hope you will take part in this online survey, assisting us as we prepare to launch ThoughtExchange,” said Calvin J. Watts, the district’s new superintendent. “Your input today will help ensure our online exchanges discuss topics important to the success of our students and schools. I believe this tool has great potential for creating dialogue within our community and providing our school district with important information on how we can all work together to ensure our children thrive.”
