The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce has named Nate Hodnett its Apalachee High School Senior of the Month for January.
Hodnett is “the epitome of what an Apalachee High School student-athlete represents,” school leaders said. He has a cumulative grade-point average of 92, including 10 honors-level and five Advanced Placement courses. He has received eight varsity letters between football and baseball during his high school career. He is a three-time first-team offensive lineman for Region 8-AAAAAA, a Region Scholar Athlete and a two-time captain of the football team.
Hodnett has participated in the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy and the Student-Athlete Leadership Cohort. Other leadership roles include being a member of the Principal’s Student Advisory Committee, Chick-fil-A Mentorship Group and the Apalachee football Leadership Council.
“Nate Hodnett, who has been a varsity baseball player for all four years at Apalachee High School, has an incredible work ethic and constantly motivates those around him to be better,” baseball coach Allan Bailey said. “Nate is a natural leader that always supports his teammates. He leads by example and is a player that coaches can trust to do the right things. Most importantly, Nate is a fine young man with exceptional character.”
Hodnett is the son of Richy and Crystal Collett.
Hodnett has signed to play football at Tennessee Tech University, where he plans to study business and finance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.