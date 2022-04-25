The Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) held the third part of its Cultural Connections series, featuring Atlanta’s Full Radius Dance and student dancers at the Innovation Amphitheater April 21.
Full Radius Dance includes dancers with and without disabilities and it constantly seeks opportunities to promote its core values of body positivity. The group says “[every] body is perfect, has undiscovered movement and can experience dance.”
“When you put a disabled body on stage, it is a radical act because people expect the dancing body to be the ideal body," Full Radius Dance founder, choreographer and artistic director Douglas Scott said. "So when you see a dancer in a wheelchair, it causes you to rethink what you know about physicality, what you know about dance, what you know about the art form. I love the fact that what we are doing is pushing the boundaries of dance, pushing the boundaries of the art form, and hopefully we’ll continue to do that for many years going on."
“So much of dance for people with disabilities . . . is based on art therapy, about correcting something that is wrong. There’s nothing wrong with my dancers. This is their bodies, so we’re pursuing art for art’s sake. We’re no different in our goals and ideals than any other dance company,” he added.
The company performs an annual repertory concert in Atlanta, produces the annual Modern Atlanta Dance (MAD) Festival and performs at festivals and concerts nationwide and worldwide. At Innovation, they performed their title work, “Undercurrents,” as well as a few other pieces.
“It’s a wonderful experience being here at the Innovation Amphitheater. It’s so well appointed in regards to lighting, backstage - and the technical support is fantastic . . . It was a treat to be in such a wonderful spot,” Scott said.
Eighth and ninth grade students from BASA’s Dance II class performed the opening act. According to dance teacher Elizabeth Osborn, students also had a workshop with Full Radius Dance during the day where they had the opportunity to see how movement can be transposed in fully integrative dance.
“[Cultural Connections] has brought in a lot of really diverse and interesting, integrative programs, and a lot of them have included dance. So this is a great way for the school to be connected with these outside artists, and it’s a great way to promote our arts programs,” she said.
The next Cultural Connections performance is the Atlanta Opera Studio Tour’s “Pirates of Penzance” at the Innovation Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m., May 12. BASA is also having its Spring Dance Concert at Innovation Amphitheater at 7 p.m., May 16.
