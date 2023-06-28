Jessica Rehberg new AHS principal

Jessica Rehberg

 Credit: BCSS

Jessica Rehberg was promoted to principal of Apalachee High School. The Barrow County Board of Education approved Rehberg as principal at its June 6 meeting.

Rehberg moves to the top school administrative spot after serving as assistant principal at Winder-Barrow High School since 2019. Prior to that, her education background includes teaching at Apalachee High from 2005-2016 and serving as assistant principal at Jackson County High School from 2016-2019.

