Jessica Rehberg was promoted to principal of Apalachee High School. The Barrow County Board of Education approved Rehberg as principal at its June 6 meeting.
Rehberg moves to the top school administrative spot after serving as assistant principal at Winder-Barrow High School since 2019. Prior to that, her education background includes teaching at Apalachee High from 2005-2016 and serving as assistant principal at Jackson County High School from 2016-2019.
“I am thrilled to return to where my educational journey began in 2004. My eleven years as a teacher at Apalachee are unmatched. AHS is a special place, and I am excited to join some original faculty and all the new amazing staff as we support every student who walks through our doors. Because Chee students are top-notch, our goal will be to find ways to challenge each one. My daily hope is to see engaging experiences in every classroom so that students learn more about who they are, while teachers also explore their own creativity and craft. Apalachee has secured its unique identity and place on the map, and we will find even greater success, add more traditions, and celebrate all stakeholders.”
