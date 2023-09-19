To show appreciation for community members who go above and beyond to support the success and welfare of Barrow County students and staff, Superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael started the Community Member of the Month to recognize these individuals who are making a BOLD difference behind-the-scenes.
This month, BCSS recognizes Joe Vogt as the September 2023 Community Member of the Month. Vogt has worked with Solvay for more than 40 years and has volunteered his time with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), the YMCA and as a member of two school governance teams. He’s been an instrumental advocate for BCSS Work-Based Learning Program, connecting BCSS to local industry, and has led the Barrow County Chamber’s Workforce Development Committee for many years.
