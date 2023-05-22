Registration for K-12 students is open for the 2023-2024 school year for the Barrow County School System. Online registration is required of all students, including:
- New students - Families new to Barrow County and/or those with children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1
- Previous students
- Students transferring from another county
- Custody changes
Students currently enrolled in a Barrow County Pre-K class do not need to enroll again for kindergarten.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to attend kindergarten for the upcoming school year.
Enroll by June 1 to ensure child will be able to meet their teachers at open house and get their schedules.
The first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 1.
BCSS urges families to complete registration now, rather than waiting until July when processing times are significantly longer due to volume.
Documentation required as part of online registration:
- Proof of residency - utility bill, settlement statement or rental/lease agreement dated within 30 days.
- Identification - parent/guardian photo ID, student's birth certificate, student's social security card, custody documents (if not the birth parent)
- Health forms - Georgia immunization Form 3231, New Health Form 3300
