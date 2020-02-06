Lanier Technical College's spring semester enrollment is the largest of any academic term in the history of the college. The new enrollment record reached 4,707 students.
This is the second semester in a row that Lanier Tech has had a record enrollment.
The spring semester 2020 saw 1,650 new students admitted to Lanier Tech.
Enrollment at the Hall and Barrow campuses are also records. Enrollment at the Forsyth campus is the largest ever for January.
