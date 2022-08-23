Can life exist on Mars?
That question has been plaguing NASA for decades, but Barrow County teacher Gretchen Hollingsworth's middle and high school students are testing that theory to learn about life on Mars.
Hollingsworth’s classes have used a Scalable Interactive Model of an Off-world Community (SIMOC) to design habitats that can sustain life on Mars through a combination of mechanical and living plant systems. Participants can select different combinations to predict the best outcomes for survival.
The software that exists online through National Geographic has been created through published data from life support and closed ecosystem research at NASA and universities worldwide.
“SIMOC is an engaging educational resource that is free and does not require its users to sign up for an account, protecting their privacy,” Hollingsworth said.
Back in spring 2020 during lockdown when Hollingsworth taught at Russell Middle School, her advanced science students had the opportunity to beta-test the software before it ever went live.
National Geographic’s editorial director of the resource library Tyson Brown reached out to her on behalf of SIMOC’s project lead, Kai Staats, to test out the tool and Hollingsworth said it turned out to be a great success in her digital classroom.
Her students independently researched Mars and designed their own off-world habitats, turning later to SIMOC to test the designs.
She continued to use it the following years at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA), whether she was teaching 8th grade advanced science, physical science or 10th grade honors literature.
In her 8th grade advanced science and physical science classes, she used SIMOC as an engagement tool during the landing of NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover.
In honors literature, her most recent class, they combined the science with creative writing.
Through a partnership with Staats and the Arizona State University (ASU) computer science capstone program, students gathered data from SIMOC simulations to create settings and plan out short stories. After the stories, students took it a step forward by building a cardboard habitat and using ASU-provided sensors to compare carbon dioxide (CO2) levels inside the habitat to levels in the classroom.
Students determined that levels increased at a higher rate inside the habitat.
In comparison, on Mars, the atmosphere is made up of 95% CO2, which causes temperatures to drastically heat up on the red planet.
“This experiment helped them to make valuable connections to the challenges posed when building off-world habitats for humans,” Hollingsworth said.
“Anyone can assume it would be difficult to live on Mars, but after spending an hour in a tiny ‘Mars habitat,’ feeling the temperature rise and seeing those CO2 levels skyrocket, the challenges suddenly become very real.”
She said students eagerly volunteered to be test subjects, wishing to spend time in the habitat even after the official experiment trials were over.
“It is important to add that students were not in any danger and could end the voluntary experiment at any time,” she noted.
The classroom microcosm helped students see what life could be like on Mars and perhaps how one day humans could live on Mars.
These findings and experiences gave her the opportunity to co-author a paper on SIMOC, which was presented at the 2021 International Conference on Environmental Systems.
This year Hollingsworth is an innovative learning coach at BASA and plans to introduce the tool in more classrooms.
“I am excited to expand on my work with SIMOC,” she said. “I’ve had great success using it in a variety of classroom settings, and my favorite part overall is seeing students excited about science.”
