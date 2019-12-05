Athens Academy held its sixth annual International Education Week Lecture and Foreign Language Induction Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
This year’s speaker was Justin Jeffery, director of International Student Life at the University of Georgia. Following Jeffery’s speech, Upper School students were inducted into Foreign Language Honor Societies.
Among those was junior McCall Manus, the daughter of Judy and Rick Manus of Statham.
A record 52 Upper School students were inducted into one of three — Latin, French, or Spanish — national language honor societies, according to a news release.
The nomination is bestowed upon students who have demonstrated excellence of accomplishment throughout three complete years of study of language at the Honors Level, and who have demonstrated a commitment to furthering their study of language and culture, according to the release.
