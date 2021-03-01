Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools were named Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Roll schools last week, earning recognition in several categories from the Georgia Department of Education.
Apalachee was named to the state’s lists of AP Access and Support Schools, AP STEM Schools and AP STEM Achievement Schools. Winder-Barrow received AP STEM School recognition.
According to the state education department, AP Access and Support Schools have at least 30 percent of AP exams taken by students who identified as Black and/or Hispanic and 30 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
AP STEM Schools have a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses — including AP Calculus, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics, etc.
AP STEM Achievement Schools are STEM schools with at least 50 percent of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
