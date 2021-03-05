University of North Georgia cadet and Bethlehem resident Makayla Chastain has been named a Distinguished Military Student for her academic and military training accomplishments at the university.
DMGs, determined by U.S. Army Cadet Command, finish in the top 20 percent of Army graduates on the national Order of Merit List by “achieving superior grade-point averages, strong performance in the Army Combat Fitness Test, and proving their worth as exceptional leaders in their college ROTC training,” according to a news release.
UNG's DMS list was determined by Col. Joshua Wright, UNG's professor of military science. To be selected, a cadet must be in the upper half of the academic class, the upper third of the ROTC class and the upper third of UNG's Order of Merit List. All nine recently-named DMGs (Distinguished Military Graduates) were also on the DMS list.
"We are proud of both our DMG and DMS cadets," Wright said. "They have shown great leadership both in the corps and in the classroom. These honors are well-earned."
