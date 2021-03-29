Local high school seniors Luke Jarvis, William Perry and Tyrah James, all of Winder, recently participated in LaGrange College’s virtual Presidential Scholarship Day and earned additional scholarship awards.
At the competition, students were judged on their performance in group discussions, written essays and individual interviews. Students offered scholarships can utilize the awards in the fall of 2021, and the scholarships are renewable for the following three years.
Those invited to participate in Presidential Scholarship Day at LaGrange College are chosen from a highly selective pool of candidates. Election to participate and receive additional scholarship awards from the event is the highest academic honor that incoming freshmen can receive from LaGrange College, according to a news release.
