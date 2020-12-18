The following local students were named to the fall 2020 semester President’s lists at the University of North Georgia, after earning a 4.0 grade-point average. Students in bachelor degree programs were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual-enrollment programs were named to the President’s List.
•Brianna Meek of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Callie Hill of Statham — President's Honor Roll.
•Chelsea German of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Kaitlyn Castillo of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Nicholas Henderson of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Kristina Thompson of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Emily Bumgardner of Auburn — President's Honor Roll.
•Lasamee Lee of Auburn — President's Honor Roll.
•Megan Bumgardner of Auburn — President's Honor Roll.
•Ana Quezada Garcia of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Natalie Greene of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Maimee Yang of Bethlehem — President's Honor Roll.
•Katelyn Price of Statham — President's Honor Roll.
•Renee Clement of Statham — President's Honor Roll.
•Robert Glockson of Statham — President's Honor Roll.
•Elizabeth Tims of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Kinsey Edwards of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Andrea Jimenez of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Anna Pierson of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Joshua Nerroth of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Katelynne Kenerly of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Katherine Salazar of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Kyle Johnson of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Sara Wagler of Bethlehem — President's Honor Roll.
•Tyler Davis of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Lindsey Ham of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Emily Harris of Statham — President's Honor Roll.
•Brittany Irizarry of Auburn — President's Honor Roll.
•Autumn McCann of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Alexis Spangler of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Kayli Allen of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Mary Chambers of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Madeline Collins of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Randall Edge of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Courtney Harris of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Jessica Holt of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Heather Howell of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Tucker Jones of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Anamarie Mcdaniel of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Mariah Millsap of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Victoria Thompson of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Joshua Towe of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Spencer Wyatt of Hoschton — President's List.
•Kristy Xiong of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Emily Gavriliuc of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Evie Coleman of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Isaac Clement of Statham — President's List.
•Cade Wilson of Bethlehem — President's List.
•Ethan Wilkerson of Bethlehem — President's Honor Roll.
•Ansley Orth of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Britney Clune of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Beau Jones of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Camille Cowherd of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Dino Jarrin of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Emma Keisler of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Kevin Cafferty of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Mark Driscoll of Hoschton — President's List.
•Nicole LeBlanc of Hoschton — President's List.
•Noah Cross of Hoschton — President's List.
•Taylor Shinn of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•David Siha of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Rae-Lynn Cifizzari of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Reagan Stephenson of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Brian Garcia-Ibarra of Auburn — President's List.
•Danielle Bolof of Auburn — President's List.
•Jackson Currie of Auburn — President's Honor Roll.
•Giana Kirkland of Hoschton — President's List.
•Ishan Patel of Winder — President's List.
•Alan Acevedo Ayala of Auburn — President's List.
•Madeline Ananthasane of Auburn — President's Honor Roll.
•Seth Blahnik of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Blaine Booth of Hoschton — President's List.
•Charlize Broomfield of Hoschton — President's List.
•MacKensey Clark of Bethlehem — President's Honor Roll.
•Kevin Donnelly of Hoschton — President's List.
•Kevin Ellington of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Bristol Garrett of Braselton — President's List.
•Katlyn Harden of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Nicholas Hartsock of Braselton — President's List.
•Cassandra Jones of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Justin Kight of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Ethan Lanio of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Samantha Liss of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Haleigh Lyskawa of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Olivia Matthews of Winder — President's Honor Roll.
•Terry May of Hoschton — President's List.
•Christina Miller of Auburn — President's Honor Roll.
•Vincent Noseworthy of Auburn — President's Honor Roll.
•Gabriel Popa of Hoschton — President's Honor Roll.
•Landon Ragle of Statham — President's Honor Roll.
•Cecilia Reeves of Hoschton — President's List.
•Cooper Rock of Auburn — President's List.
•Rocco Ross of Auburn — President's Honor Roll.
•McKenzie Smith of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Christopher Sorrell of Braselton — President's Honor Roll.
•Michelle Stover of Bethlehem — President's List.
•Feng Wang of Auburn — President's Honor Roll.
•Alexander Widstrom of Braselton — President's List.
•William Wyatt of Statham — President's List.
UNG DEAN’S LIST
The following local students made the Dean’s List for the fall semester at UNG after earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
•Brayan Perez of Bethlehem.
•Bailey Hurley of Hoschton.
•Caelyn Waddell of Winder.
•Caroline Odum of Braselton.
•Zdenka Janderova of Braselton.
•Pang Xiong of Hoschton.
•Taylor Bradberry of Winder.
•JaMia Lawrence of Braselton.
•Mary Sulimirski of Auburn.
•Nicole Wade of Hoschton.
•Patricia Alarcon of Braselton.
•Dawson Murray of Hoschton.
•Gibson Phillips of Hoschton.
•Kaylyn Anthony of Hoschton.
•Lexi Delliponti of Hoschton.
•Mary Angel of Hoschton.
•Hannah Foster of Statham.
•Sarah Ward of Statham.
•Sarah Greene of Statham.
•Hannah Smith of Winder.
•Nathaniel Savage of Winder.
•Sakura Lor of Winder.
•Shianne Yang of Hoschton.
•Alaina Beasley of Winder.
Brittany Davis of Auburn.
•Cassie King of Hoschton.
•Carlie Thayer of Braselton.
•Darby Johnson of Hoschton.
•Dillon Brothers of Statham.
•Jacob Burnette of Hoschton.
•Julia Phillips of Winder.
•Kaitlyn Plymale of Hoschton.
•Matthew Smith of Auburn.
•Makayla Chastain of Bethlehem.
•Nicole Wucinski of Braselton.
•Seth Nurmi of Braselton.
•Tiffany Montgomery of Statham.
•Victoria Maddox of Braselton.
•Destiny Lyle of Winder.
•Zachary Zambo of Hoschton.
•Brianna Clay of Bethlehem.
•Rebecca Crawford of Hoschton.
•Alanna Dorsey of Hoschton.
•Courtney Cline of Braselton.
•Matthew Gowder of Braselton.
•Carson Hager of Braselton.
•Whitney Hall of Hoschton.
•Andrew Henry of Statham.
•Avery Jones of Braselton.
•Jessica Kasongo of Braselton.
•Ian Lipscomb of Statham.
•Kaitlyn Logan of Hoschton.
•Jordana Mills of Hoschton.
•Drake Nye of Winder.
•Meghan Preacher of Winder.
•Spencer Starkweather of Hoschton.
•Kaitlyn Wagoner of Auburn.
•Tyler Williams of Braselton.
•Rebecca Wilson of Hoschton.
•Logan Forrestall of Hoschton.
•Meghan Batten of Braselton.
•Yash Patel of Statham.
•Madison Miller of Braselton.
•Cristina Gervacio Vargas of Winder.
•Madison Hardeman of Winder.
•Reese Wellings of Winder.
•Austin Turmel of Statham.
•Carah Foster of Statham.
•Callie Birt of Statham.
•Korenna Dickerson of Statham.
•Sydney Spencer of Statham.
•Evan Monroe of Bethlehem.
•Jacob Hopkins of Bethlehem.
•Andrew Blackwell of Hoschton.
•Emily Fleming of Hoschton.
•Isabella Lee of Hoschton.
•Joseph Corso of Hoschton.
•Jordan Delliponti of Hoschton.
•Kasey Martinez of Hoschton.
•Nathan Gavriliuc of Hoschton.
•Tanner Crump of Hoschton.
•Jiselle Gonzalez of Braselton.
•Kaitlyn Johnson of Braselton.
•Peyton Rolader of Braselton.
•Tristan Byrd of Braselton.
•Ansley Ellis of Auburn.
•Matthew Chavis of Auburn.
•Tanzum Anisa of Auburn.
•Mai Moua of Winder.
•Carter Talmage of Bethlehem.
•Alberto Arellano of Braselton.
•Jacob Baughcum of Winder.
•Braven Biga of Statham.
•Marcela Candamil of Braselton.
•Christopher Dennis of Braselton.
•Brian Flaherty of Hoschton.
•Audrey Gano of Bethlehem.
•Andres Garcia of Braselton.
•Brandon Garcia of Winder.
•Cherish Glover of Hoschton.
•Madelyn Goodman of Winder.
•Grayson Hill of Hoschton.
•Justin Hill of Auburn.
•Megan Holcombe of Hoschton.
•Jonathan Howell of Braselton.
•Edward Hurst of Bethlehem.
•Ziya Killings of Statham.
•Alexandra Lyons of Hoschton.
•Thomas McCloskey of Bethlehem.
•Riley McKinzie of Hoschton.
•Breanna Metz of Winder.
•Brelynn Millwood of Hoschton.
•Avery Mitchell of Hoschton.
•Colton Moon of Braselton.
•Alexis Overman of Hoschton.
•Kaytlin Pal of Braselton.
•Luciana Perez of Hoschton.
•Asenat Prado of Braselton.
•Ethan Rhea of Hoschton.
•Megan Smith of Braselton.
•Jacob Tanner of Hoschton.
•Elizabeth Taylor of Braselton.
•Angelina Thomas of Bethlehem.
Bekah Viverette of Braselton.
•Noah Walksler of Hoschton.
•Julia Westman of Bethlehem.
•Emma Young of Statham.
PIEDMONT DEAN’S SCHOLARS
The following students were named Dean’s Scholars at Piedmont University, finishing the fall 2020 semester with a 4.0 GPA.
• Kristen McFall of Winder.
•Tanner Sauls of Winder.
•Garrett Stafford of Bethlehem.
•Winter Herndon of Winder.
•Georgia Weinhart of Hoschton.
•Madison Gott of Hoschton.
•Brittany Vang of Winder.
•Tanya Schwab of Braselton.
•Laura Zwemke of Hoschton.
•Allison Cole of Auburn.
•Leah Zavadil of Bethlehem.
PIEDMONT DEAN’S LIST
The following students made the Dean’s List at Piedmont for the fall 2020 semester after earning a GPA of at least 3.5.
•Cheryl Darnell of Bethlehem.
•Kristen McFall of Winder.
•Tanner Sauls of Winder.
•Garrett Stafford of Bethlehem.
•Jenna Wendel of Braselton.
•Winter Herndon of Winder.
•Georgia Weinhart of Hoschton.
•Nicholas Klein of Winder.
•Sasha Whitehead of Winder.
•Sarah Bittner of Winder.
•Madison Gott of Hoschton.
•Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton.
BERRY COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
The following students made the Dean’s List at Berry College for the fall 2020 semester after earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
•Will Warbington of Auburn.
•Jon Langley Deagle, of Auburn.
•Shelby Scroggs of Auburn.
•Tanner Still, of Braselton.
•Abigail Mohler of Hoschton.
•Tori Johnson of Bethlehem.
•Courtney Stuart of Statham.
•Mariam Salinas of Winder.
