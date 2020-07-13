The following local students made either the President’s List (4.0 grade-point average) or Dean’s List (a GPA of at least 3.5) at the University of Alabama for the spring 2020 semester:
•Adrianna Morse of Auburn, Presidents List
•Megan Romeo of Braselton, Presidents List
•Micah Ward of Braselton, Dean’s List
•Kennedy Fladger of Hoschton, Dean’s List
•Amelia Waters of Hoschton, Dean’s List
•Linda Lane of Winder, Dean’s List.
VALDOSTA STATE GRADS
The following local students graduated from Valdosta State University following the spring 2020 semester:
•Taylor Beshers of Braselton earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.
•Sarah Crenshaw of Auburn earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
•Carey Holbrook of Hoschton earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in English to Speakers of Other Languages.
•Kadaja Kirkland of Statham earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media.
•Amanda Stanley of Bethlehem earned the Bachelor of Applied Science in Human Capital Performance.
•Krista Vanderpool of Winder earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology.
PIEDMONT GRADS
The following local students will be graduating from Piedmont College following the summer 2020 semester:
•Ashley Akins of Winder
•Wayne Allen of Bethlehem
•Lisa Dastous of Winder
•Richard Greer of Winder
•Katie Hartley of Winder
•Angela Manous of Winder
•Kelly Mason of Winder
•Opeyemi Olanipekun of Bethlehem
•April Reed of Bethlehem.
Piedmont's commencement ceremonies for 2020 spring and summer graduates are scheduled for July 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.