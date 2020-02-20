The following local students graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in December:
•Mallory Bryan of Bethlehem, Bachelor of Science in International Affairs
•Victoria Kirchoffer of Hoschton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
•William Martin of Braselton, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
•Nicholas Pinto of Hoschton, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Bachelor of Science in Economics
•Rodrigo Soares of Hoschton, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
•Morgan Wagoner of Braselton, Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media and Communication
•Blake Zimbardi of Braselton, Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.
The following students made the Dean's List at Georgia Tech:
•Brendon Darby of Hoschton
•Rachel Eick of Auburn
•Allie Mock of Hoschton
•Jessica Winkler of Auburn.
VALDOSTA STATE GRADUATES
The following students graduated from Valdosta State University:
•Dana Brewer of Hoschton, who earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology
•Holly Burrell of Bethlehem, who earned the Master of Library and Information Science
•Kijuana Crawford of Bethlehem, who earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
•Angela Gray of Bethlehem, who earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
•Zaria Harrison of Winder, who earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology
•Makenzy Holdren of Winder, who earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology
•Lindsay Jarvis of Auburn, who earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology
•Walter Killings of Statham, who earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
•Zachary Stowe of Hoschton, who earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
•Brielle Tate of Statham, who earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
•Brandon Vinson of Braselton, who earned the Master of Education in Middle Grades Education Mathematics and Science.
GEORGIA STATE PRESIDENT'S AND DEAN'S LISTS
The following students made the President's List at Georgia State University:
•Madeline Alderman of Hoschton
•Andres Aristizabal of Braselton
•Katie Burkholder of Braselton
•Marissa Dutton of Braselton
•Katherine French of Braselton
•Lauren Henares of Winder
•Alexis Henderson of Hoschton
•Juan Ibarra of Braselton
•Francine Ichim of Hoschton
•Steven Jurczak of Bethlehem
•Hephzibah Komolafe of Bethlehem
•Tedrin Laguins of Winder
•Courtney Lawrence of Auburn
•Savannah Martin of Hoschton
•Anastasia Moore of Auburn
•Sangha Park of Winder
•Molly Pass of Braselton
•Matthew Peace of Auburn
•Kalli Pirkle of Auburn
•Claudia Ranete of Winder
•Bianca Robinson of Braselton
•Scenarious Thurmond of Statham
•Dominique Viard of Winder
•Roda Yusuf of Bethlehem.
The following students made the Dean's List at GSU:
•Imani Bellomy of Braselton
•Emmeline Bolling of Braselton
•Cooper Bowen of Braselton
•Morgan Bright of Auburn
•Angela Burke-Wylie of Auburn
•Aaron Cabe of Braselton
•Avelino Ceron of Winder
•Kurt Chong of Auburn
•Jaylen Cidey of Winder
•Antonio Contreras-Munoz of Winder
•Duane Crawford of Bethlehem
•Gloria Cudd of Braselton
•Milan Gary of Auburn
•Emily Glenn of Auburn
•Brion Grady of Bethlehem
•Zachary Grant of Hoschton
•Hakeeyia Green of Hoschton
•Aljoscha Holeman of Braselton
•Caitlyn Howell of Hoschton
•Holly Hughes of Hoschton
•Leonard Johnson of Auburn
•John Keeton of Auburn
•Noah Kitchens of Braselton
•Cameron Lackey of Winder
•Nikko Lee of Hoschton
•Alexe Lopez of Bethlehem
•Jarred Marshall of Hoschton
•Jessica Martinez of Hoschton
•Maritza Martinez of Hoschton
•Gabrielle Pawelko of Hoschton
•Julia Peake of Winder
•Amaya Ramey of Bethlehem
•Julia Richards of Braselton
•Courtney Rink of Bethlehem
•Ryed Shakeel of Auburn
•Kevin Shay of Hoschton
•Cevon Sieh of Winder
•Darryl Taylor of Hoschton
•Alexandra Turnage of Braselton
•Kylie Turner of Bethlehem
•Alexandra Vazquez Melendez of Hoschton
•Derrick Villalba of Hoschton
•Jesenda Villarreal of Hoschton
•Elizabeth Vuma of Bethlehem
•Charlene Washington of Winder
•Zachary Wolf of Statham
•Winston Young of Bethlehem
•Caroline Youngblood of Hoschton.
PIEDMONT COLLEGE ATHLETES
Nearly half of all Piedmont College varsity athletes earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average for the fall 2019 semester and were named to the Director of Athletics Honor Roll.
Local student-athletes earning a spot on the honor roll included:
•Analee Bradach of Auburn
•Nicholas Klein of Winder
•Walker Snyder of Statham
•Julian Hazen of Hoschton
•Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton
•Garrett Stafford of Bethlehem
•Tanner Sauls of Winder
ALABAMA DEAN'S LIST
The following students made the Dean's List at the University of Alabama:
•Megan Joan Romeo, of Braselton
•Micah D Ward, of Braselton
•Annika Paige Rainey, of Braselton
•Kennedy McCall Fladger, of Hoschton
•Jane D Earnhart of Statham
•Linda Lane, of Winder.
OTHER STUDENTS
Other students who earned academic honors at or graduated from their colleges and universities during the fall semester included:
•Bailey Brock of Winder was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Georgia.
•Jenna A. Zephirin of Barrow County made the Dean’s List at South Georgia State College.
•Davis Joiner Ward of Braselton was named to the President’s List at Clemson University.
•Tony Tucker of Winder was named a President’s Scholar at Hinds Community College.
•Destiny Gibbs of Winder made the Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University.
•Dong Min Lee of Statham was named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College.
•Ryver Morrow of Hoschton was named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
•Courtney O'Connell of Bethlehem was named to the Dean's List at Samford University.
•Alondra Martinez and Azalia Martinez Gonzalez, both of Winder, were named to the Dean’s List at Eastern Connecticut State University.
•Charity Hamilton of Winder graduated from Greensboro College in North Carolina. She received a bachelor of arts degree in theatre.
•Macy Frazier of Statham made the President's List at Columbus State University.
•Connor Douthit of Winder made the Dean's List at Columbus State University.
