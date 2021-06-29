The following local students were among those who graduated from Valdosta State University this spring.
•Emily Donat of Hoschton earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.
•Tenaja English of Winder earned the Master of Social Work.
•Dahnea Finkley of Bethlehem earned the Master of Education in Counselor Education.
•Ronnie Jones of Braselton earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling.
MERCER UNIVERSITY GRADUATES
The following students graduated from Mercer University this spring:
•Nicole Sibert, of Auburn, College of Health Professions, Master of Athletic Training.
•Victoria Huebner, of Bethlehem, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
•Madison Turner, of Bethlehem, College of Health Professions, Bachelor of Science.
•Jonathan Hill, of Statham, College of Health Professions, Master of Medical Science.
•Ryan Allen Carnes, of Winder, School of Law, Juris Doctor.
•Elizabeth Anne Crosswhite, of Winder, School of Law, Juris Doctor.
•Clarence King, of Winder, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
•Kokou Koudri, of Winder, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Johniqua Lyle, of Winder, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Todd Landon McFarland, of Winder, School of Law, Juris Doctor.
•Isaac St. Clair, of Winder, School of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
OTHERS
•Abigail Payton Brown, of Bethlehem, made the Dean’s List at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business.
•Aashni Patel, of Statham, graduated from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, with a Master of Business Administration in Health Care Leadership.
•Kelly McKenzie, of Bethlehem, graduated from Columbus State Community College.
