The following local students graduated from Kennesaw State University following the spring 2020 semester:
•Nakia Abdul of Bethlehem, BBA in Marketing
•Caryn Achaibar of Hoschton, BA in Theatre and Performance Studies
•Yasmen Barnett of Winder, BS in Integrative Studies
•Ansley Barrera of Winder, MEd in Instructional Technology
•Marco Cando of Auburn, BSEE in Electrical Engineering
•Tommy Chang of Hoschton, BS in Computer Science
•Alyssa Craig of Braselton, BS in Organizational and Professional Communication
•Kevin Ficklin of Auburn, BS in Political Science
•John Finkenbinder of Braselton, BSCVE in Civil Engineering
•Brittany Fournier of Winder, BS in Psychology
•Cory Godfrey of Braselton, BS in Mechatronics Engineering
•Jason Guzzardo of Braselton, MEd in Instructional Technology
•Zalandria Hill of Bethlehem, BS in Psychology
•Donald Kary of Winder, BSME in Mechanical Engineering
•Jessica Muh of Braselton, BSSWE in Software Engineering
•Matthew Parker of Statham, BS in Computer Science
•Mary Phillips of Winder, BS in Biology
•Ashley Reese of Hoschton, BBA in Marketing
•Kayci St Clair of Winder, BFA in Digital Animation
•Amber Tubbs of Auburn, BS in History Education
•Reagan Willis of Hoschton, BS in Culinary Sustainability and Hospitality.
EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE GRADS
The following students graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University:
•Azalia Martinez Gonzalez of Winder, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
•Jesvian Villarroel Tello of Winder, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.