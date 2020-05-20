The following local students were recently awarded degrees from Georgia College and State University:
•Jennifer Brooks of Statham majored in Secondary Teacher Education.
•Karolina Guzman of Braselton majored in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.
•Kyle Johnston of Braselton majored in Middle Grades Education.
•John Millwee of Hoschton majored in Nursing.
•William Pharr of Winder majored in Biology.
•Stephanie Awtry of Hoschton majored in Nursing.
•Marshuna Dalton of Winder majored in Exercise Science.
•Sydney Delor of Winder majored in Biology.
•Zachary Dunn of Hoschton majored in Marketing.
•Carlie Foley of Statham majored in Biology.
•Emily Green of Winder majored in History.
•Kylee Hicks of Hoschton majored in Management.
•Emily Kvietkus of Hoschton majored in Special Education.
•Nicholas Pallone of Bethlehem majored in Economics.
•Kaylee Phillips of Auburn majored in Biology.
•Madison Sutton of Hoschton majored in Mass Communication.
ACADEMIC LISTS
The following local students were named to the President’s and Dean’s list at Georgia College and State University for the spring 2020 semester:
PRESIDENT’S LIST
•Angela Cote of Braselton
•Emily Gannon of Winder
•Payton Mitchell of Hoschton
•Callie Little of Auburn
•Andrea Blair of Bethlehem
•Rylee Hunter of Hoschton
•Madison Britt of Statham
•Grace Jackson of Bethlehem
•Kennedy Dickson of Hoschton
•Taylor Pruett of Hoschton
•Shelby Hayes of Hoschton
•Maegan Stephens of Braselton
•Stephanie Awtry of Hoschton
•Sydney Delor of Winder
•Emily Kvietkus of Hoschton.
DEAN’S LIST
•Carlie Foley of Statham
•Michelle Gibson of Winder
•Cassie Gray of Statham
•Caroline Daves of Hoschton
•Jared Gonzalez of Hoschton
•Margaret Cheatham of Braselton
•Phillip Green of Hoschton
•Aidan Troha of Auburn
•Kaitlyn Gauthier of Bethleham
•Emmaline Farmer of Winder
•Caden Luke of Hoschton
•Whitney Jira of Bethlehem
•Bennett Boring of Auburn
•Catherine Deer of Braselton
•Halle Staples of Hoschton
•Mattie Davis of Hoschton
•Grayson Copenhaver of Hoschton
•Daniel Kasper of Winder
•Olivia Emerick of Winder
•Olivia Morgan of Winder
•Michelle Murdock of Winder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.