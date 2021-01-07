The following local students graduated from the University of North Georgia following the fall 2020 semester and were honored in 52 “mini-ceremonies” at the university Dec. 5-6.
•Oscar Aguado of Auburn graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Sports Medicine.
•Taylor Bradberry of Winder graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Health & Fitness.
•Kerrigan Ellington of Winder graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
•Timothy Ferguson of Hoschton graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
•Robert Glockson of Statham graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Sarah Greene of Statham graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
•Douglas Richardson of Winder graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science iin Computer Science.
•Kristina Thompson of Winder graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a Forensics concentration.
•Pang Xiong of Hoschton graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Angelina Berretta of Braselton graduated with Distinction with an Associate of Arts Social Work Pathway.
•Samuel Jackson of Winder graduated with Distinction with an Associate of Science Mathematics Pathway.
•Peyton Rolader of Braselton graduated with Distinction with an Associate of Arts Business Administration Pathway.
•Jacob Sapecky of Hoschton, graduated with Distinction with an Associate of Science Biology Pathway.
•Anna Braschler of Hoschton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Health & Fitness.
•Jacob Burnette of Hoschton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
•Sarah Gott of Braselton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•JaMia Lawrence of Braselton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic & Security Studies.
•Autumn McCann of Braselton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Britt Pentecost of Winder graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
•Hannah Smith of Winder graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Sophia Augello of Braselton graduated with an Associate of Science Clinical Health Science Pathway.
•Gloria Baah of Statham graduated with an Associate of Arts Sociology Pathway.
•Gracie Bissell of Hoschton graduated with an Associate of Science Mathematics Pathway.
•Ansley Bourchier of Hoschton graduated with an Associate of Science Clinical Health Science Pathway.
•Jonathan Bridges of Braselton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
•Pheng Bun of Winder graduated with an Associate of Science Engineering Pathway.
•Esau Casas of Statham graduated with an Associate of Arts Business Administration Pathway.
•Dereck Castellanos of Winder graduated with an Associate of Arts Business Administration Pathway.
•Avery Chappell of Auburn graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science.
•Tyler Clement of Statham graduated with an Associate of Arts Business Administration Pathway.
•Amy Dalton of Braselton graduated with a Master of Education in Middle Grades Math/Science.
•Brittany Davis of Auburn graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
•Yennifer Diaz of Auburn graduated with an Associate of Science Clinical Health Science Pathway.
•Chandler Farmer of Bethlehem graduated with an Associate of Arts Business Administration Pathway.
•Vincent Farrell of Hoschton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Courtney Ford of Winder graduated with an Associate of Arts General Studies Pathway.
•Baylea Gaddis of Braselton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Spatial Analysis, certificate in Fundamentals of Geospatial Technology and certificate in Geographic Information Science.
•Natalie Greene of Hoschton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
•Jordan Griffin of Winder graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
•Diana Guzman-Hernandez of Statham graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a Forensics Concentration.
•Vanessa Hefner of Braselton graduated with an Associate of Arts Business Administration Pathway.
•Andrew Henry of Statham graduated with an Associate of Arts Business Administration Pathway.
•Bailey Hurley of Hoschton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.
•Lillie Karnes of Winder graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English with Literature Concentration.
•Joshua Landino of Hoschton graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
•Louis Larin of Winder graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.
•Sakura Lor of Winder graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Systems.
•Annie McElhannon of Bethlehem graduated with an Associate of Science Clinical Health Science Pathway.
•Riley Mcgrath of Hoschton graduated with an Associate of Science Clinical Health Science Pathway.
•Jessie McWhorter of Statham graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
•Benjamin Morgan of Winder graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
•Bianca Moua of Winder graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.
•Alexandra Negru of Hoschton graduated with an Associate of Science Psychology Pathway.
•Vincent Noseworthy of Auburn graduated with an Associate of Science Computer Science Pathway.
•Kara Patterson of Braselton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Film & Digital Media.
•Erika Pichowsky of Braselton graduated with an Associate of Arts Business Administration Pathway.
•Naomi Reiner of Bethlehem graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
•Jared Scott of Braselton graduated with an Associate of Arts Business Administration Pathway.
•Walker Sosbee of Statham graduated with an Associate of Arts Communication Pathway.
•Michael Stephens of Winder graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physics.
•Ashley Thomas of Hoschton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science/American Politics and Associate of Arts Political Science Pathway.
•Kelly Tiner of Winder graduated with an Associate of Arts Business Administration Pathway.
•Christina Tipton of Winder graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Health & Fitness.
•Luis Vidals of Winder graduated with Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with Biochemistry Concentration.
•Elijah Vue of Winder graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
•Kaela Wagler of Bethlehem graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design.
•Bethany Young of Hoschton graduated with an Associate of Arts Business Administration Pathway.
•Chelsea German of Winder graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with Forensics Concentration.
•Callie Hill of Statham graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
