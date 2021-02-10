The following local students graduated from Valdosta State University following the fall 2020 semester.
•Shelby Diaz of Winder earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education.
•Denise Gillies of Bethlehem earned the Master of Business Administration.
•Jenna Hall of Winder earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching.
•Marcy Hardaway of Hoschton earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching.
•Justin Meyer of Braselton earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.
•Lindsey Pearce of Braselton earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
•Shirley Purdy of Braselton earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling.
