The following local students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President's List with a 4.0 grade-point average for the fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville:
•Caroline Daves of Hoschton
•Kennedy Dickson of Hoschton
•Cassie Gray of Statham
•Shelby Hayes of Hoschton
•Grace Jackson of Bethlehem
•Callie Little of Auburn
•Payton Mitchell of Hoschton
•Olivia Morgan of Bethlehem
•Taylor Pruett of Hoschton
•Maegan Stephens of Braselton.
DEAN’S LIST
The following students earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for the fall semester at Georgia College and were named to the Dean’s List:
•Abbey Adams of Braselton
•Lauren Ballenger of Braselton
•Andrea Blair of Bethlehem
•Angela Cote of Braselton
•Catherine Deer of Braselton
•Estefania Esmerio-Rivera of Hoschton
•Vincent Farley of Hoschton
•Elizabeth Harris of Statham
•Tristan Hooper of Bethlehem
•Rylee Hunter of Hoschton
•Whitney Jira of Bethlehem
•Michelle LaPorte of Winder
•John Murphy of Bethlehem
•Cameron Shaw of Statham
•Alyssa Taliaferro of Auburn.
