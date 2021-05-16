The following Barrow County area students were recently recognized University of North Georgia president Bonita C. Jacobs for achieving a 4.0 grade-point average during the spring 2021 semester.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 GPA were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
Among the local honorees:
•Michelle Stover of Bethlehem was named to the President's List.
•Kassidy Gott of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Andrea Jimenez of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Andrew Jackson of Winder was named to the President's List.
•Anna Pierson of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Brianna Meek of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Ethan Lanio of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Jessica Holt of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Julia Phillips of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Katherine Salazar of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Kinsey Edwards of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Mary Ellington of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Meghan Preacher of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Sarah Funderburk of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Victoria Nye of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Zachary Dorward of Winder was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Alisa Nichols of Statham was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Austin Turmel of Statham was named to the President's List.
•Emily Harris of Statham was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Isabella Alderete Hales of Statham was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Korenna Dickerson of Statham was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Lauren Bowman of Statham was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Renee Clement of Statham was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Tiffany Montgomery of Statham was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Cassandra Libbin of Bethlehem was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Jeffery Zheng of Bethelehm was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Katie Crocker of Bethlehem was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•MacKensey Clark of Bethlehem was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Payton Heck of Bethlehem was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Sara Wagler of Bethlehem was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Alexandra Lyons of Hoschton was named to the President's List.
•Camille Cowherd of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Cassie King of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Charlize Broomfield of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Dino Jarrin of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Emily Battle of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Emily Gavriliuc of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Emma Keisler of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Grant Hardegree of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Grayson Hill of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Haleigh Lyskawa of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Heather Howell of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Jacob Tanner of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Kaitlyn Castillo of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Keller Hayes of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Kevin Cafferty of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Kevin Donnelly of Hoschton was named to the President's List.
•Kyle Johnson of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Mark Driscoll of Hoschton was named to the President's List.
•Megan Holcombe of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Nicholas DiPaola of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Nicole LeBlanc of Hoschton was named to the President's List.
•Peyton Aukland of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Rachel Sapecky of Hoschton was named to the President's List.
•Ryan Stokes of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Shianne Yang of Hoscton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Tyler Davis of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Victoria Oh of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Whitney Hall of Hoschton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Ana Quezada Garcia of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Bailey Kreinbrink of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Cherish Kitchens of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•David Siha of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Jiselle Gonzalez of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Joshua Towe of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Madeline Collins of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Mariah Millsap of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Marquis Wallace of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Mary Chambers of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•McKenzie Smith of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Megan Smith of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Nicole Wucinski of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Randall Edge of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Seth Nurmi of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Skylar Davis of Braselton was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Yohan Ortiz of Braselton was named to the President's List.
•Christina Miller of Auburn was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Cooper Rock of Auburn was named to the President's List.
•David Bennett of Auburn was named to the President's List.
•Emily Bumgardner of Auburn was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Jackson Currie of Auburn was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Kaitlyn Wagoner of Auburn was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Megan Bumgardner of Auburn was named to the President's Honor Roll.
•Rocco Ross of Auburn was named to the President's Honor Roll.
SECOND LIEUTENANTS COMMISSIONED
In ceremonies held May 5-7 by UNG, 50 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants.
Among them, Makayla Chastain of Bethlehem and Julia Phillips of Winder earned bachelor's degrees in nursing and commissioned in the Army National Guard, Army Nurse Corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.