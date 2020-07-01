The following local students, all from Auburn, made the Dean’s List at Mercer University for the spring 2020 semester:
•Michael Adeola, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
•Kaylee Bargeron, sophomore, School of Engineering.
•Jared Johnson, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
•Diana Khokhlan, senior, College of Nursing.
OTHERS
Other area students who made honors lists at colleges and universities during the spring 2020 semester included:
•Thomas and Tiffany Smallwood of Bethlehem and Zach Stanchea of Auburn made the Dean’s List at Pensacola Christian College, earning a grade-point average of at least 3.0.
•Ryver Morrow, a marketing major from Hoschton, was named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
•Remington Smith of Braselton made the Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology by earning a GPA of at least 3.4. Smith is in the school’s 3D digital design program.
•Julia Pjevach of Braselton was named to the Dean’s List at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Students at the university who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduates within their division are named to the list. Pjevach is majoring in political science.
•Courtney O’Connell of Bethlehem and Jacob Stewart of Hoschton made the Dean’s List at Samford University after earning a GPA of at least 3.5.
•Emmaline Maugeri of Bethlehem made the Dean’s List at Harding University after earning a GPA of at least 3.65.
•Raley Holman of Statham was named to the President’s List at Mississippi College after earning a GPA of 4.0.
