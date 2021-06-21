The following local students have earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for the spring 2021 semester after obtaining a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher:
•Kaylee Bruce of Bethlehem
•Kyle Cangelosi of Hoschton
•Nicholas Darby of Hoschton
•Jaylen Drummond of Auburn
•Lauren Freeman of Winder
•Joseph Glover of Auburn
•Maximiliano Hernandez Guzman of Hoschton
•Rommel Montayre of Statham
•Abigail Pawlowski of Hoschton
•Alexander Ramirez of Statham
•Ryan Roberts of Hoschton
•Jeremy Webb of Hoschton
•Jessica Winkler of Auburn
•Zesheng Zhang of Hoschton.
