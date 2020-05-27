Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville recently announced the winners of over $154,000 in scholarships and educational grants, including two teachers and a student in the Barrow County School System.
Bear Creek Middle School science teacher Tonia Harbin and BCMS athletic director Suzy Wallin were among the 26 recipients of $2,000 Career Advancement Scholarships, which are awarded to members to assist in their continuing education in honor of the credit union’s founders.
Apalachee High School student Justice Opperman received the Dan Cromer Student Scholarship, one of 16 $2,000 school system and community honoree scholarships awarded by the credit union.
Since 2002, Peach State has awarded more than $1.6 million through its scholarship program to students and career professionals seeking to further their education, according to a news release.
“Our scholarship program is one of our most important traditions, established to honor and recognize the educators who founded the credit union more than 59 years ago,” said Peach State president and CEO Marshall Boutwell. “We are proud of each one of these students and thrilled to be able to help so many people with their educational pursuits.”
