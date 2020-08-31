The following local students graduated from the University of North Georgia following the summer 2020 semester. Ceremonies were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on its website.
•Victor Aliffi of Bethlehem — Associate of Arts, Business Administration Pathway.
•Brittany Davis of Auburn — Associate of Arts, Communication Pathway.
•Allison Mccorkle of Winder — Associate of Arts, Communication Pathway.
•Adalei Stevens of Winder — Associate of Arts, General Studies AA Pathway.
•Mitchell Phillips of Braselton — Associate of Arts, Social Work Pathway.
•Victoria Maddox of Braselton — Associate of Science, Biology Pathway, with Distinction.
•Whitney Hall of Hoschton — Associate of Science, Clinical Health Science Pathway, with Distinction
•Maribeth McDaniel of Winder — Associate of Science, Clinical Health Science Pathway.
•Sarah Abraham of Bethlehem — Associate of Science, Criminal Justice Pathway.
•Lindsey Goodwin of Auburn — Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education Pathway.
•Wendy Saucedo of Braselton — Associate of Science, Psychology Pathway and Associate of Science in Kinesiology/Exercise Science Pathway.
•Maura Davidson of Winder — Bachelor of Arts, Communication.
•Sydney Hinsey of Statham — Bachelor of Arts, Communication.
•Ashlee Edwards of Hoschton — Bachelor of Arts, Digital Arts, Cum Laude.
•Emma Hicks of Winder — Bachelor of Arts, English/Writing and Publication and Associate of Arts in English Pathway.
•Michael Sperry of Braselton — Bachelor of Arts, History. Summa Cum Laude.
•Lindsey Smith of Auburn — Bachelor of Business Administration, Management, Cum Laude.
•McKenzie Hanna of Hoschton — Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing.
•Dominic Italia of Bethlehem — Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing.
•Dustin Black of Bethlehem — Bachelor of Science, RN to BSN.
•Matthew Compton of Braselton — Bachelor of Science, Computer Science.
•Devon Elam of Auburn — Bachelor of Science, Environmental Spatial Analysis, BS.
•Naomi Deya of Bethlehem — Bachelor of Science, Human Services Delivery and Administration, Magna Cum Laude.
•Katherine Ojeda of Braselton — Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude.
•Kendrick Robinson of Braselton — Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology/Health and Fitness.
•Julianne Sutton of Braselton — Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology/Health and Fitness.
•Sterling Thompson of Hoschton — Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology/Health and Fitness.
•John Lyle of Winder — Bachelor of Science, Political Science.
•Ashley Minor of Winder — Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude.
•Lauren Wilkerson of Bethlehem — Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude.
•Kristen Gooch of Braselton — Bachelor of Science, Psychology.
•Kristie Kiser of Braselton — Doctor of Education, Higher Education Leadership and Practice.
•Donna Brunswick of Braselton — Graduate Certificate, Cybersecurity.
