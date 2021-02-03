The following local students made the President’s List at Georgia State University for the fall 2020 semester after earning a grade-point average of 4.0:
•Alexandria Holtzclaw of Auburn studying/majoring in Health Science Professions.
•Abigail Johnson of Auburn, studying/majoring in English.
•Alexandra Vazquez Melendez of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Pre-licensure Nursing.
•Caroline Brownlee of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Pre-Finance.
•Carmon Rhoden of Winder, studying/majoring in General Studies.
•Gloria Cudd of Braselton, studying/majoring in Psychology.
•Gabrielle Pawelko of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Psychology.
•Haley Bramlett of Winder, studying/majoring in Film.
•Hakeeyia Green of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Biological Sciences.
•Hephzibah Komolafe of Bethlehem, studying/majoring in Neuroscience.
•Hugo Saldana of Winder, studying/majoring in Marketing.
•Isabella Avalos of Winder, studying/majoring in English.
•Juandiego Benjumea of Winder, studying/majoring in Managerial Sciences.
•Jaylen Cidey of Winder, studying/majoring in Psychology.
•Juan Ibarra of Braselton, studying/majoring in Pre-Marketing.
•Julian Yang of Winder, studying/majoring in Exploratory.
•Katie Burkholder of Braselton, studying/majoring in English.
•Kaytiea Davenport of Statham, studying/majoring in Film and Media.
•Liviya Hill of Winder, studying/majoring in Exploratory.
•Lucille Jones of Winder, studying/majoring in Pre-Psychology.
•Lyah Mathias of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Pre-Public Health.
•Madeline Alderman of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Psychology and Philosophy.
•Marissa Dutton of Braselton, studying/majoring in Pre-Film and Media.
•Molly Pass of Braselton, studying/majoring in Film and Media.
•Riyati Patel of Auburn, studying/majoring in Computer Information Systems.
•Savannah Martin of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Anthropology.
•Sangha Park of Winder, studying/majoring in Psychology.
•Sawyer Rodriguez of Auburn, studying/majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies.
•Timothy Shin of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Marketing.
•Victoria Seabolt of Winder, studying/majoring in Geosciences.
DEAN’S LIST
The following students were named to the Dean’s List after earning a GPA of at least 3.5:
•Chelsea Martin of Braselton, studying/majoring in English.
•Alison Martinez of Bethlehem, studying/majoring in Biological Science.
•Samantha Seang of Auburn, studying/majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies.
•Ryed Shakeel of Auburn, studying/majoring in Biological Science.
•Ashtyn Vickers of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Pre-Psychology.
•Alexis Henderson of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Political Science.
•Caroline Youngblood of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Studio.
•Alexe Lopez of Bethlehem, studying/majoring in Social Work.
•Emmeline Bolling of Braselton, studying/majoring in Journalism.
•Anushka Patel of Auburn, studying/majoring in Public Health.
•Katherine Dimassi of Braselton, studying/majoring in Biological Science.
•Helen Wells of Auburn, studying/majoring in English.
•Katelin McClure of Auburn, studying/majoring in Political Science.
•Micayla St. Aude of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Film and Media.
•Winston Young of Bethlehem, studying/majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies.
•Kate Dryden of Hoschton, studying/majoring in German.
•Mariel Hernandez of Auburn, studying/majoring in Exploratory.
•Nittaya Ngonhkeo of Statham, studying/majoring in Pre-Computer Science.
•Holly Hughes of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Managerial Sciences.
•Nguyet Nguyen of Auburn, studying/majoring in Psychology.
•Faith Udokang of Auburn, studying/majoring in Political Science.
•Emily Perry of Hoschton, studying/majoring in General Studies.
•Amaya Ramey of Bethlehem, studying/majoring in Exploratory.
•Kurt Chong of Auburn, studying/majoring in Film and Media.
•Jessica Martinez of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Exploratory.
•Angelina Alungulesei of Auburn, studying/majoring in Exploratory.
•Avelino Ceron of Winder, studying/majoring in Film and Media.
•Courtney Rink of Bethlehem, studying/majoring in Business Administration.
•Madison Williams of Winder, studying/majoring in Biological Science.
•Brenda Cruz of Winder, studying/majoring in Political Science.
•Lauren Henares of Winder, studying/majoring in English.
•Noah Kitchens of Braselton, studying/majoring in Film and Media.
•Cevon Sieh of Winder, studying/majoring in Computer Information Systems.
•Milan Gary of Auburn, studying/majoring in Psychology.
•Serena Taveras of Bethlehem, studying/majoring in Speech Communications.
•Troy Baker II of Winder, studying/majoring in General Studies.
•Gerardo Tabares of Winder, studying/majoring in Biological Science.
•Tedrin Laguins of Winder, studying/majoring in Accounting.
•Kristen Blais of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Biological Science.
•Cameron Lackey of Winder, studying/majoring in Film and Media.
•Nicole Arevalo of Braselton, studying/majoring in Psychology.
•Tammy Chong of Auburn, studying/majoring in Pre-Psychology.
•Yasmin Santos Acosta of Winder, studying/majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies.
•Madelyn Wood of Bethlehem, studying/majoring in Applied Linguistics.
•Kyarelis Alvarado Ortiz of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Journalism.
•Tyler Moore of Braselton, studying/majoring in Biological Science.
•Shaili Sanikapally of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Film and Media.
•Kristen Brown of Hoschton, studying/majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies.
•Aliyah Lozada of Winder, studying/majoring in Speech Communications.
•Cassidy Bonds of Winder, studying/majoring in Marketing.
•Charon Woody of Winder, studying/majoring in Sociology.
•Pablo Martinez of Bethlehem, studying/majoring in Health Science Professions.
