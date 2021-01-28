The following local students were named to the President’s List at Kennesaw State University for the fall 2020 semester after earning a grade-point average of 4.0:
•Emily Donnelly of Hoschton
•Kiarra Haley of Winder
•Alexandra May of Hoschton
•Jessica Vaca of Hoschton
•Leachia Vang of Statham
•Imaria Egbon of Auburn
•Faith Najfus of Auburn
•Jal Villarroel of Winder
•Julianna Elorza-Leyva of Bethlehem
•Lucas Ferreira of Hoschton
•Joel Bell of Braselton
•Ryan LeBlanc of Auburn
•Justin Masters of Auburn
•Brenden Riser of Braselton
•Noah Trinite of Winder
•Shallom Alanemech of Hoschton
•Albert Andersen of Braselton
•Jonathan Asanful of Bethlehem
•Chasen Campbell of Winder
•Noah Sollenberger of Hoschton
•John Walker of Bethlehem
•Re'gine Cook of Hoschton
•Kaitlyn Howell of Hoschton
•Gracie Kenerly of Hoschton
•Sofija Lazic of Auburn
•Alexandra Norman of Braselton
•Eddison Verrett of Auburn
•Christopher Woolford of Bethlehem
•Kayla Brown of Bethlehem
•Isabella Giordano of Hoschton
•Christian Kilgore of Statham
•Bradley Pendley of Winder
•Alexandria Cowan of Winder
•Samantha Floyd of Hoschton
•Chandler Moore of Braselton
•Payton Myers of Hoschton
•Madeline Rooks of Hoschton
•Raegan Zaenglein of Hoschton.
DEAN’S LIST
The following students made the Dean’s List at Kennesaw State after earning a GPA of at least 3.5:
•Kaori Jara-Hamada of Winder
•Madison Walters of Auburn
•Parker Allen of Statham
•Caroline Anthony of Hoschton
•Joshua Bedenbaugh of Bethlehem
•Nathan Blahnik of Hoschton
•Elizabeth Brown of Statham
•Lydia DeGraaf of Braselton
•Kayla Fleming of Braselton
•Autumn Graham of Braselton
•Kendrick Johnson of Winder
•Han Nguyen of Bethlehem
•Robert Patrick of Winder
•Morgan Pyle of Hoschton
•Andrew Reichart of Hoschton
•Reginald Stancil of Auburn
•Conner Woodham of Hoschton
•Calib Yang of Winder
•Jason LaPrad of Auburn
•Ming Hao Lin of Braselton
•James Phillips of Bethlehem
•Jacob Poole of Hoschton
•Reagan Rodriguez of Auburn
•Jerald Allahverdiev of Auburn
•Bradley Davin of Braselton
•Levi King of Hoschton
•Jordan Klein of Winder
•Nicholas Kline of Braselton
•Rajji Larach-Borjas of Braselton
•Patrick Murphy of Hoschton
•Marco Taveras of Bethlehem
•Chelsey Abel of Auburn
•Alexander Beasley of Auburn
•London Berkhiser of Bethlehem
•Sarah Carter of Hoschton
•Madison Charron of Winder
•Zykearia Dean of Statham
•Lacey Harper of Auburn
•Madelyn Souther of Hoschton
•Huy Thai of Braselton
•Mollie Wilson of Winder
•Emory Witt of Winder
•Brianna Bailey of Bethlehem
•Elizabeth Driscoll of Hoschton
•Pressley Gantt of Bethlehem
•Mikayla Geer of Braselton
•Stela Nzale of Auburn
•Brianna Rac of Hoschton
•Jamie Aristizabal of Auburn
•Trinity Wharton of Winder
•Alexandra Williamson of Hoschton
•Brianna Grubbs of Hoschton
•Conor Blankenship of Bethlehem
•Meghan Caldwell-Long of Braselton
•Kailey Clark of Hoschton
•Sabrina Escobar of Hoschton
•Emma Frechette of Hoschton
•Eiko Jara-Hamada of Winder
•Jillian McCrory of Hoschton
•Matthew McCrory of Hoschton
•Angie Morales of Auburn
•Brittany Morales of Bethlehem
•Michael Norwood of Hoschton
•Katherine Randall of Hoschton
•Connor Reynolds of Braselton
•Chase Rodriguez of Auburn
•Tori Russell of Winder
•Hannah Schlenker of Braselton
•Seth Walton of Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.