The following local students graduated from Kennesaw State University following the summer 2020 semester:
•William Bryant of Hoschton
•Kaleigh Davidson of Hoschton
•Cory Emerson of Braselton
•Ralston Fitler of Braselton
•Brody German of Winder
•Marlene Goodall of Braselton
•Ashley Herrin of Winder
•Austin Maxwell of Hoschton
•Brandon Notheis of Hoschton
•Jean Rodriguez of Auburn
•Jerry Scott of Winder
•Crystal Serrato of Winder
•Matthew Steinbauer of Braselton
•Arrica Wynn of Hoschton
•Elizabeth Youngblood of Statham.
DEAN’S LIST
The following students made the Dean’s List at KSU for the summer semester after earning a grade-point average of at least 3.5:
•Caroline Anthony of Hoschton
•Trenton Smith of Braselton
•Justin Masters of Auburn
•James Phillips of Bethlehem
•Patrick Murphy of Hoschton
•Lawrence Cangelosi of Hoschton
•Brody German of Winder
•Kaitlyn Howell of Hoschton.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
The following students made the President’s List at KSU for the summer semester after earning a 4.0 GPA:
•Emily Donnelly of Hoschton
•Jean Rodriguez of Auburn
•Alexander Beasley of Auburn
•Jerry Scott of Winder
•Austin Maxwell of Hoschton.
