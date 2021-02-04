The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the fall 2020 semester and were recognized during the Institute's 259th Commencement exercises Dec. 11-12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Among the locals who graduated were:
•Brandi Nevius of Auburn - Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
•Ashley Barnes of Hoschton - Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering.
•Matthew Grimes of Hoschton - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
•Rachel Eick of Auburn - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with High Honors.
•Hannah Petit of Braselton - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with High Honors.
•Russell Gardner of Braselton - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Honors.
•Brendon Darby of Hoschton - Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering with Highest Honors.
•Daniel Reyes of Statham - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors.
FACULTY HONORS
The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech for fall 2020. The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
•Maximiliano Hernandez of Hoschton
•Allie Mock of Hoschton
•Rommel Montayre of Statham
DEAN’S LIST
The following students earned the distinction of Dean's List at Georgia Tech for fall 2020. The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
•Jessica Winkler of Auburn
•Hannah Petit of Braselton
•Martin Still of Braselton
•Haley McMenomy of Hoschton
•Kaylee Bruce of Bethlehem
•Luke Black of Winder.
