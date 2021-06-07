The following local students received their degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology during commencement exercises May 7-8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium:
•Aurora Yi of Auburn - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
•Hoa Luu of Auburn - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
•Melissa Hernandez Guzman of Hoschton - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
•Kelsey Kurzeja of Hoschton - Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science
•Griffin Paquette of Hoschton - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
•Christopher Roper of Hoschton - Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering
•Jeremy Webb of Hoschton - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
•Makenzie Badger of Hoschton - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
•Blake Favara of Hoschton - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
•Luke Black of Winder - Bachelor of Science in Nuclear and Radiological Engineering with Honors
•Christopher Freeman of Winder - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
GEORGIA STATE PRESIDENT’S LIST
The following students were named to the spring President’s List at Georgia State University after earning a grade-point average of 4.0:
•Avelino Ceron of Winder
•Kaytiea Davenport of Statham
•Molly Pass of Braselton
•Nadia Seals of Auburn
•Madeline Alderman of Hoschton
•Gurjot Bhatthal of Statham
•Katie Burkholder of Braselton
•Aaron Cabe of Braselton
•Jaylen Cidey of Winder
•Katherine French of Braselton
•Aljoscha Holeman of Braselton
•Lucille Jones of Winder
•Madeline McAuley of Bethlehem
•Sangha Park of Winder
•Victoria Seabolt of Winder
•Madison Williams of Winder
•Winston Young of Bethlehem
•Catherine Floyd of Hoschton
•Alexe Lopez of Bethlehem
•Anushka Patel of Auburn
GEORGIA STATE DEAN’S LIST
The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Georgia State after earning a GPA of at least 3.5:
•Samantha Seang of Auburn
•Kurt Chong of Auburn
•German Hernandez of Hoschton
•Cameron Lackey of Winder
•Shaili Sanikapally of Hoschton
•Micayla St. Aude of Hoschton
•Caroline Youngblood of Hoschton
•Angelina Alungulesei of Auburn
•Nicole Arevalo of Braselton
•Isabella Avalos of Winder
•Kristen Blais of Hoschton
•Emmeline Bolling of Braselton
•Tammy Chong of Auburn
•Benoit Dastous of Winder
•Katherine Dimassi of Braselton
•Hakeeyia Green of Hoschton
•Lauren Henares of Winder
•Shelby Horton of Bethlehem
•Jayla Jackson of Hoschton
•Jessica James of Auburn
•Susanna Leggett of Braselton
•Alison Martinez of Bethlehem
•Katelin McClure of Auburn
•Gabrielle Pawelko of Hoschton
•Taylor Ramos of Braselton
•Yasmin Santos Acosta of Winder
•Ryed Shakeel of Auburn
•Hana Sheriff of Hoschton
•Gerardo Tabares of Winder
•Serena Taveras of Bethlehem
•Ashtyn Vickers of Hoschton
•Helen Wells of Auburn
•Alena Yang of Winder
•Juandiego Benjumea of Winder
•Cassidy Bonds of Winder
•Natalie Gasser of Winder
•Alen Hamidovic of Auburn
•Holly Hughes of Hoschton
•Tedrin Laguins of Winder
•Angelina Pazmino of Auburn
•Riyati Patel of Auburn
•Liviya Hill of Winder
•Ashley Arizechi of Auburn
•Luke Doolittle of Winder
•Amaya Ramey of Bethlehem
•Janette Anguiano of Winder
•Riawna Muckle of Winder
•Ariana Rosario of Hoschton
•Giovanni Zayas of Bethlehem
•Laisha Vanegas of Winder
•Julian Yang of Winder
•Lyah Mathias of Hoschton
GEORGIA COLLEGE PRESIDENT’S LIST
The following students made the President’s List at Georgia College after earning a 4.0 GPA:
•Taylor Pruett of Hoschton
•Courtney Homer of Hoschton
•Cassie Gray of Statham
•Jason Silvey of Hoschton
•Payton Mitchell of Hoschton
•Grace Jackson of Bethlehem
•Angela Cote of Braselton
•Emily Gannon of Winder
•Kennedy Dickson of Hoschton
•Haley James of Bethlehem
•Jessica Scott of Winder
•Shelby Hayes of Hoschton.
GEORGIA COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Georgia College after earning a GPA of at least 3.5:
•Sarah Gilmore of Bethlehem
•Whitney Jira of Bethlehem
•Catherine Deer of Braselton
•Madison Britt of Statham
•Andrea Blair of Bethlehem
•Estefania Esmerio-Rivera of Hoschton
•Lauren Ballenger of Braselton
•John Murphy of Bethlehem
•Caroline Daves of Hoschton
•Alyssa Taliaferro of Auburn
•Jared Gonzalez of Hoschton
•Nicklaus Davis of Hoschton
•Olivia Morgan of Bethlehem.
GEORGIA COLLEGE DEGREES
Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, awarded degrees to the following local graduates last month:
•Allison Andreson of Braselton
•Sabrina Bevelaqua Houghton of Winder
•Caroline Daves of Hoschton
•Nicklaus Davis of Hoschton
•Kaitlyn Gauthier of Bethlehem
•Jared Gonzalez of Hoschton
•Cody McEnaney of Statham
•Jessica Scott of Winder
OTHERS
•Mahala Rude of Bethlehem was named to President's List at University of the Cumberlands.
•Lexi Maddox of Winder graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from the College of Charleston.
