The following local students made the Dean’s List at Valdosta State University after earning a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the fall 2020 semester:
•Deonna Price of Winder
•Khamil Canty of Braselton
•Tonya Beck of Auburn
•Samuel Wilson of Hoschton
•Emily Donat of Hoschton
•Ciprian Tiriteu of Hoschton
•Caroline Weinhart of Hoschton
•Nicole Woolridge of Statham
•Carli Tuttle of Winder
•Adariah Holloway of Winder
•Mollie Brewer of Braselton
•Kaitlyn Johnson of Winder
•Madison Meeker of Hoschton.
