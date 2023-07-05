Due to numerous price increases with food, supplies, labor, insurance and benefits, the Board of Education voted at its April meeting to approve school meal price increases starting with the 2023-24 school year. Federal regulations also require schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program to meet meal pricing requirements.

While breakfast will remain free to all students, lunch must be paid for in advance or at the time of purchase. Set up an online payment account at My School Bucks, which can be found on the BCSS school nutrition website www.barrow.k12.ga.us/departments/school-nutrition.

