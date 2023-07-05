Due to numerous price increases with food, supplies, labor, insurance and benefits, the Board of Education voted at its April meeting to approve school meal price increases starting with the 2023-24 school year. Federal regulations also require schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program to meet meal pricing requirements.
While breakfast will remain free to all students, lunch must be paid for in advance or at the time of purchase. Set up an online payment account at My School Bucks, which can be found on the BCSS school nutrition website www.barrow.k12.ga.us/departments/school-nutrition.
Reduced-price lunches are $0.40 and extra milk is $0.50 for all students.
For the 2023-2024 school year, the regular price of lunch is $2 for elementary and pre-K students, $2.25 for middle school students and $2.50 for high school students.
For adults, breakfast is $2.50 and lunch is $4.25.
Complete the school benefit application at myschoolapps.com to see if your child qualifies for free or reduced ($0.40) school lunch. The application will also determine if students qualify for other discounts listed below. Children already receiving food stamps or TANF are already enrolled and do not need to complete a school benefit application.
ACT & SAT EXAM DISCOUNT
See your school counselor with questions.
AP EXAM DISCOUNT
• Additional tests discounted price
See your school counselor with questions.
DISCOUNT
• Must request discounted SAT or ACT test first
• 4 college fee vouchers per SAT exam
• 4 college fee vouchers per ACT exam
Get voucher from school counselor or print it from the College Board website.
ATHLETICS DISCOUNT
Check with your school’s athletic director or administration.
NETWORK DISCOUNT
Discounted fees for internet access and wireless service. Visit the links below for details about how to apply:
