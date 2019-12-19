The International Montessori School in Auburn has announced “The Wonder of My World,” a collection of illustrated free form, acrostic, limerick, near rhyme and haiku poetry from nearly 50 students ages 3-14.
The idea of the book is to generate inspiration among young people so they can teach themselves how to create and to be confident in their abilities, according to a news release. The kid authors were fully involved during the production of the book, from writing to choosing the right title.
The school will hold a book signing for “The Wonder of My World” on Friday, Dec 20, from 9:45-11a.m. on the school premises.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
The 3-6-year-olds created a joint poem based on their outdoor exploration of fall. Then, they shared their insights in a classroom exercise and their exact words were recorded and then converted into a poem. The elementary and junior high students spent months writing poetry.
Also, an editor/compiler and parent worked on the project for months to make it a reality. The compiler, Latonya Dennis, consulted with the school and spent months teaching them about publishing and the business of marketing a book. Once the book was ready they released it as a 100 page 8×10 paperback book in 6 weeks. The school is the publisher on record.
For more information, go to https://www.imsauburn.com/index.php/our-book/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.