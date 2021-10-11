Apalachee High School recently recognized Adrian Morales as its Barrow County Chamber of Commerce Senior of the Month for October. Morales is the son of Janet and Jesus Avila.
By the end of his high school career, Morales will have completed eight Advanced Placement classes as well as numerous Honors/Accelerated classes, according to a news release. He has a cumulative GPA of 100.03 and ranks 10th in his class of 437. He has also participated in Apalachee’s cross country, track and field, and swim programs.
“It takes only a few minutes with Adrian to realize that he is both remarkably mature and incredibly intelligent,” school leaders said. “Adrian is delightful to have in class. Adrian is always engaged in the lesson, has a positive attitude and treats all of his classmates with kindness. He asks thoughtful questions and is always striving to understand the concepts as deeply as possible. He’s a role model to his peers and his teachers often say they couldn’t imagine class without him.”
After high school, Morales aspires to attend either the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or Georgia Tech and earn a degree in engineering so he can eventually work for Tesla or another technological company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.