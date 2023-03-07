Austin Road

The new school currently under construction will be named Austin Road Elementary.

 Photo submitted

The Barrow Board of Education voted to name the district’s new school Austin Road Elementary at its March 7 board meeting.

Austin Road Elementary will open in the fall. Both the flooring and ceiling grid are currently being installed.

