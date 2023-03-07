The Barrow Board of Education voted to name the district’s new school Austin Road Elementary at its March 7 board meeting.
Austin Road Elementary will open in the fall. Both the flooring and ceiling grid are currently being installed.
SALARY INCREASES
The BOE also approved an increase in the local supplement for certified staff, as well as a 3% increase for non-certified employees in the FY23-24 budget.
The salary increases will cost an estimated $3.59 million, covered by an anticipated increase in property tax collections due to growth in the county.
“Both of the salary increases will allow the school system to be more competitive so it can attract, employ, develop and retain highly effective, diverse staff,” district leaders said.
The increase would be in addition to the $2,000 state increase proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business March 7, the BOE:
• recognized the district’s Partners in Education (PIE) for their support of students, staff, schools and programs. Community partners recognized include: Akins Ford, Bank OZK, Barrow County Farm Bureau, Bethlehem Church, Chick-fil-A, Chico’s FAS, Georgia Power, Jackson EMC, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, the Piedmont Regional Library System (Auburn, Statham and Winder branches), WJBB 107.1 FM and Zaxby's. The following PIE coordinators were also recognized: Savannah Goins, Bethlehem Elementary School; Mindi Kiewert, Bramlett Elementary School; Katy Johnson, County Line Elementary School; Joshua Presley, Holsenbeck Elementary School; Carla Satterfield, Kennedy Elementary School; Leigh Wells, Statham Elementary School; L.D. DeKatch and Genni Morgan, Winder Elementary School; Sandra Crane and Shaina Taff, Yargo Elementary School; Christa Minak, Bear Creek Middle School; Stacy Dupre, Haymon-Morris Middle School; Windy Krasle, Westside Middle School; Debra McCauley, Apalachee High School; Haley Cox-Mitchell, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy; Dena McElhannon, Winder-Barrow High School; Amanda Byrd, Barrow County Alternative Education Program; and Ashley Bailey, Arts and Innovation Program.
• recognized the February winners of Custodian of the Week: Linda Munoz, BASA; Sharah Young, WES; Maria Tovar, BRES; and Louis Molina, HMMS.
• approved the purchase of HMH Into Math Georgia curriculum for grades K-5. The purchase will provide print materials and digital access for six school years beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. HMH Into Math Georgia aligns to Georgia's new K-12 Math Standards. The total financial impact for the six years is roughly $1.44 million.
• approved naming Republic Services as the waste disposal and recycle vendor for the 2023-2024 school year with the option to renew up to four more years.
• awarded a bid for data cabling for BES to TechOptics in the amount of $52,183, and an overage allowance of $5,000, for a maximum total of $57,183. As part of renovations taking place this summer at BES, additional data cabling is needed to support future audio enhancement installation and renovations to the front office.
• awarded a bid for data cabling for CLES to TechOptics in the amount of $52,183, and an overage allowance of $5,000, for a maximum total of $57,183. As part of renovations taking place this summer at CLES, additional data cabling is needed to support future audio enhancement installation and renovations to the front office.
• awarded a bid for data cabling for WES to TechOptics in the amount of $21,678, and an overage allowance of $2,000, for a maximum total of $23,678. Additional data cabling is needed at WES to support audio enhancement installation, with work taking place this summer.
• approved the purchase of Aruba network switches from MXN in the amount of $53,733.
• approved the purchase of Benchmark Phonics Workshop consumable print and digital materials for students in grades 3-5 at all elementary schools and the purchase of decodable texts for Bethlehem, Kennedy, and Statham Elementary schools. The financial impact is $250,000, with ARP funds being used to purchase the print and digital materials for grades 3-5. A combination of ARP, L4GA and Consolidated funds will be used to purchase the decodable texts and writer's workshop consumables for individual schools.
• approved a temporary waiver of policy IHE: Promotion and Retention through July 31, 2023, to waive promotion/retention consequences tied to Georgia Milestones. Promotion/retention decisions for the 2022-2023 school year will not be based on performance on the Georgia Milestones. The waiver was also approved by the BOE in previous years.
