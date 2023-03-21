Newcomer Academy students and teachers have been preparing for the launch of the Newcomer Boutique, a student-run clothes closet.
The Newcomer Boutique will officially open in the fall of 2023 inside the Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology.
At the boutique, students and families in need will be able to “shop” with dignity for shoes and clothes for all ages, provided by donations from the Barrow community.
