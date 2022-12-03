Durmire receives Spark Award

April Durmire is pictured with students after receiving Georgia Power's Spark Award.

 Photo submitted

The Newcomer Academy's April Durmire recently received the Georgia Power Spark Award after being nominated by social studies teacher Cheryl Guy.

Durmire was honored with a gift from Georgia Power in recognition of her hard work and dedication to students.

