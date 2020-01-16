Athens Academy’s Middle School Drama Department will present "An Evening with Sherlock Holmes" Friday, Jan. 31, Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. in the Bertelsmann Presentation Hall.
The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $2 for students and $5 for adults.
A cast and crew of more than 30 seventh- and eighth-graders are participating in the play. The cast includes Ainsley Crean and Zubin Tongia of Barrow County. Crean is the daughter of Tom and Joani Crean of Statham. Tongia is the son of Rohit and Shaddrha Tongia of Statham
The cast and crew will produce three short Sherlock Holmes mysteries spanning the storied career of the infamous Baker Street detective — including a brand-new mystery written exclusively for this stage production. The three stories include “The Adventure of the Noble Bachelor,” “The Milverton Adventure,”and “The Disappearance of Adam.”
