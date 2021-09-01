Peach State Federal Credit Union has committed to donating $7,500 to students participating in Barrow County School System’s REACH Scholarship Program over the next five years, officials have announced. The program will receive $1,500 each year through 2026 from the credit union, according to a news release.
REACH Georgia is a mentorship and scholarship program that provides students with academic, social, and financial support to graduate from high school and attend college. To be eligible for the REACH Georgia Program, a student must currently be an eighth-grader at an eligible Georgia school in a participating district; demonstrate financial need; have proven legal status in the United States (U.S. Citizen or legal resident); have good attendance and behavior; have grade reports reflecting at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average in core courses; have a crime and drug-free record; have demonstrated the support of a parent, legal guardian, or other caring adult, according to the release.
The BCSS REACH Georgia Scholarship Program has graduated two classes of REACH Scholars. They are enrolled in Georgia Gwinnett College, the University of North Georgia, Georgia Southern University, and Lanier Technical College, according to the release. During the 2021-22 school year, Barrow County will have 22 REACH Scholars in grades 8-12. Community members serve on interview teams to choose each year’s Scholars. They also serve as mentors and scholarship sponsors. The scholarship is funded in part by the state legislature, the REACH Georgia Foundation, and by local donors like Peach State. All donations are applied to the scholarships, officials said.
“This year, we are excited that Peach State Federal Credit Union has chosen to not only support the REACH scholarship, but to also donate funds to allow the scholars to benefit from enrichment activities such as college visits,” Sherri Perry, Barrow County’s REACH GA coordinator, said. “Visiting colleges gives a student a glimpse of college life, including academics, social life, community service and study abroad opportunities. These experiences help take the mystery out of college and build confidence in the scholars as they explore their options.”
Support of the REACH program aligns with Peach State’s foundation in education, representatives said.
“Our credit union was founded by educators 60 years ago this year. We honor that foundation through our continued support of education throughout our service area,” said Peach State’s president/CEO, Marshall Boutwell. “We’re excited to help Barrow County students achieve educational success through this program. “
To learn more about the REACH Georgia program, go to http://reachga.org/.
