The Barrow County School System will take applications for the pre-K lottery for the 2020-21 school year in March. Applications will be taken March 2-31.
Children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1 to apply for the 2020-2021 pre-K program. Children who are 5 on or before Sept. 1 and have not attended Georgia’s pre-K program as a 4-year-old may also enroll.
To enroll:
•Complete the pre-K lottery application. It will be available on the school systems website starting March 2. Start the process at home by filling out the application or complete all of the steps at the district office.
•Visit the Professional Development Center, 179 West Athens St. in Winder, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. any weekday in March.
•Bring with you: Current proof of residency to verify your elementary school attendance zone. Examples include: electricity or gas utility bill or a rental/lease agreement. Also bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate to verify your child’s birthday/age.
•Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
•Nine separate lottery drawings will be held April 17 to determine the class lists for each elementary school. Students not selected will be placed on a waiting list.
